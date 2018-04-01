Downtown Columbia Could See New Parking Meters

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will hear a report Monday night from the Columbia Parking Task Force about purchasing 117 electronic parking meters.

There are 38 loaned electronic meters on Ninth Street and the task force recommends that city council purchase those and 79 additional meters to put along Ninth Street from Broadway to University Avenue and on Broadway from Ninth Street to Tenth Street.

Those meters would accept credit cards, phone app payments and traditional coins.

The meters would cost an estimated $60,000 which would come from the parking utility budget. But task force board member Skip Walther said the meters would pay for themselves in two years.

After installing the loaned parking meters along Ninth Street, the city saw a more than 20 percent increase in monthly revenues from parking. The task force is anticipating a similar increase after these new meters are installed.