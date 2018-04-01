Downtown Columbia Gets Makeover

COLUMBIA - For the next week or so, a walk down Ninth Street in downtown Columbia might more closely resemble the landscapes of Honolulu, Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C. than mid-Missouri.



It isn't the result of a change in architecture. Instead, it's the work of a bunch of college artists.



"Decorate the District," an annual Homecoming event, kicked off Thursday with MU students decorating the front windows of numerous buildings downtown, on Broadway and Ninth Street in particular. This year's theme of "Great American Cities" drove the designs, which included the U.S. Capitol Building, the Statue of Liberty and the Golden Gate Bridge in different locations downtown.

Despite the cold weather, students turned out in droves to give downtown some cultural flair.



"The cold and the wind tunnel Broadway is creating is the biggest challenge, but it's been fun," said Mary Cate O' Brien, an MU student who helped paint an Orlando-themed design on Broadway.



Many students who participated were Greek, who took part as competitors in MU's Homecoming competition. Other participants represented residence halls and campus organizations.



"I live in the dorm and doing this with [the people I live with] is cool," said Janessa Riehle, a freshman at MU. "It really brings together the people you live with."



Homecoming continues through the Homecoming football game against South Carolina on Saturday.