Downtown Columbia Gets Ready For Georgia

COLUMBIA - Police officers, downtown business owners and fans prepared Thursday for the Mizzou football game on Saturday. Georgia Bulldogs fans have already started trickling into the area.

MU Police Captain Brian Weimer said, despite the new conference, it will be business as usual for game day on Saturday. He said the department is used to dealing with large crowds from past homecoming and nationally-important games. Weimer said there will be at least 100 sworn officers at Faurot field on Saturday. Highway patrol troopers, Columbia police officers and University officers will be working this weekend.

Columbia Police Public Information Officer Latisha Stroer said extra officers will be on foot downtown before and after the game, and at all the intersections downtown to direct traffic. She said Saturday will be a test to see how fans and officers handle SEC Football.