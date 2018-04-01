Downtown Columbia Says Goodbye to Concrete Canopy

For example, business at Kent's Flower Gallery has bloomed under Broadway's canopies for 7 years.

"When the weather's bad, the sidewalks don't get icy, and when the weather's so hot, they're shaded," said the Gallery's Judy Mantle. "They do serve a good purpose."

But, at least some shoppers are glad to see the concrete awnings for the last time.

"The canopies have been there and served their purpose, and I think it is time to remove them and replace them," said Mary Furness. "The canopies have deteriorated and, as people have bought up the different buildings and brought them back to their historic look, the canopies do interfere with that."

The city is removing the awnings at the store owners' expense. The Department of Public Works estimated it will take about 2 weeks to take down each block of the canopy, with most the removal work done in the morning.