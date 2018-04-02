Downtown Construction Hinders Pedestrians Path

COLUMBIA - Pedestrians and bikers are running into a problem with the construction in downtown Columbia.

Construction on the corner of East Broadway and Tenth Street has people using the road as their sidewalk.

Columbia resident, Melissa Lewis had to walk along the orange caution tape while walking by Sycamore Restaurant.

"I kinda feel like I need a hard hat a little bit when I am walking past it just because there is all this commotion and clinking and people working," said Lewis. "You know, it's a little bit dangerous."

Lewis decided to use the sidewalk on the opposite side of Broadway to ensure her safety and help the drivers feel more at ease.

KOMU was not able to find out when the sidewalks will fully reopen.