Downtown Dream In the Works

DARDENNE PRAIRIE (AP) - Dardenne Prairie City Hall is in a double wide trailer where the power just went out. But if Mayor Pam Fogarty has her way, a new municipal building still on the drawing boards will become part of a new chapter in the growing town's story. Once an agricultural community, the town west of St. Louis is envisioning an old-fashioned downtown, where people can meet and mingle. The would-be downtown is 80 acres, part of it occupied by a baseball diamond that will remain. The site's transformation into a downtown begins with town meetings in April. Creating a downtown from scratch is a novel idea, but not unprecedented. The University of Connecticut is building itself a college town. And not far from Dardenne Prairie, a made-from-scratch community with the fitting name New Town is rising from Missouri fields.