Downtown Fulton Discusses DREAM Program

FULTON - Many local businesses stated today they were aware of a possible change in Downtown Fulton after reading updates of Downtown Revitalization and Economic Assistance Program (DREAM) revealing their plans last week to discuss the idea of turning Court Street into a two-way street.

Right now, Court Street is a one way street going south bound. Many local businesses are not to excited about the possible changes because vehicle traffic will be difficult for new visitors to negotiate as well as delivery trucks running into problems.

Delivery trucks will run into the most difficulty because local businesses stated their will not be enough room for two-way traffic. Delivery trucks use Court Street to do their drop offs but with two-way traffic it will make for limited space and more chaos on Court Street.

The advantage in turning Court Street to a two way street will help improve downtown retail sales and make Downtown Fulton more attractive.