Downtown Jefferson City store wall collapses

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Authorities are investigating the collapse of part of a downtown Jefferson City store wall.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that part of the facade over a brick wall gave way Saturday afternoon, causing a section covering about 1½ stories to fall to the concrete sidewalk. A woman cut her hand, but no serious injuries were reported.

The accident happened where the now-closed Leeds Shoes store once operated.