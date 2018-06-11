Downtown Moberly boil order advisory lifted early

MOBERLY - The boil order advisory for downtown Moberly residents affected by Saturday's water leak was lifted ahead of schedule Sunday morning, according to public utilities director Mary West-Calcagno.

"Today, we are pleased to be able to lift the boil order advisory early. Our customers have been so inconvenienced, we didn’t want to extend the advisory any longer than absolutely necessary," West-Calcagno said.

Boil order advisories typically last for 48 hours, but West-Calcagno said bacteriological sampling tests came back clean.

The advisory applied to residents of the 100 block of North Williams, the 100 block of North Fourth and the 300 and 400 block of West Rollins.

West-Calcagno said she does fear temperature swings later in the week may cause more leaks.

"When these large lines have big breaks, sometimes it causes a domino effect, as weak spots in nearby mains are overstressed and break. We hope the warm weather gives us a break, but we are ready," she said.