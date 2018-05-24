Downtown Restaurant Damaged by Fire

COLUMBIA - A structural fire damaged a downtown restaurant Wednesday night.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to a fire at Mackenzie's Prime, at 131 Tenth Street South at 11:41 p.m.

Seven Units arrived and found a shed attached to the back west side of the building engulfed in flames.

Fire crews took ten minutes to extinguish most of the fire.

While crews put out the fire, an electrical line dislodged from the building and began to spark.

Columbia Water and Light arrived and disconnected power from the downed electrical line.

Damage is estimated to be $20,000. The cause of the fire is being investigated. No injuries have been reported.