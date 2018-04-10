Downtown St. Louis to get more than 2,000 new streetlights

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Downtown St. Louis will be brighter and more colorful at night, with plans to transform 2,347 streetlights as part of a $4 million effort to brand downtown and improve public safety.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the project led by the nonprofit Downtown STL is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

The new lights will use smart technology and will include colorful strips in addition to the lamps. The technology also can detect the sound of a gunshot and notify officials.

Phase 1 will begin this year when another $100,000 is raised to complete the $400,000 budget for lighting 140 fixtures on Market Street from the Mississippi River to Jefferson Avenue.

The new lights will replace the so-called "cobra head streetlights."