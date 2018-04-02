Downtown Taxi Stands Permanent With Time Amendment
COLUMBIA - Downtown taxi stands and no drop off or pick up spots were made permanent Monday night by City Council with the enforcement time moving from 9:00p.m. until 10:00p.m.
The Downtown Safety Summit proposed designated areas for taxi services on June 7, 2010, indicating that they would improve public safety. A pilot program of the stands took effect from May 1 until Dec. 31 of last year.
The taxi stands originally allowed only taxis, limos, busses, or STRIPES cars from 9:00p.m. until 2:30a.m. every night, but police officers indicated that they would let the hour between 9:00p.m. and 10:00p.m. be a "grace period" and would not enforce the ordinance. City Council decided to amend the ordinance instead to start at 10:00p.m.
City Council members debated issues regarding people with disabilities and nights with bad weather and low traffic. Police officers responded with the intention to use discretion in these situations.
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: