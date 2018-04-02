Downtown Taxi Stands Permanent With Time Amendment

COLUMBIA - Downtown taxi stands and no drop off or pick up spots were made permanent Monday night by City Council with the enforcement time moving from 9:00p.m. until 10:00p.m.

The Downtown Safety Summit proposed designated areas for taxi services on June 7, 2010, indicating that they would improve public safety. A pilot program of the stands took effect from May 1 until Dec. 31 of last year.

The taxi stands originally allowed only taxis, limos, busses, or STRIPES cars from 9:00p.m. until 2:30a.m. every night, but police officers indicated that they would let the hour between 9:00p.m. and 10:00p.m. be a "grace period" and would not enforce the ordinance. City Council decided to amend the ordinance instead to start at 10:00p.m.

City Council members debated issues regarding people with disabilities and nights with bad weather and low traffic. Police officers responded with the intention to use discretion in these situations.