Dozen Arrests at Mine Worker Rally
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Another round of protests involving United Mine Workers of America and their supporters results in about a dozen arrests in downtown St. Louis.
Several hundred protesters gathered again Tuesday near the federal courthouse, the site of a recent bankruptcy case involving St. Louis-based Patriot Coal. The protesters were peacefully arrested for sitting in the street.
Patriot filed for bankruptcy in July. Protesters are angry about Patriot's plan to cut health-care and retirement benefits. Patriot says the moves are necessary to keep the company afloat.
Similar arrests have occurred at other protests in St. Louis in recent months.
