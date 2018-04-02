Dozens celebrate the "International Day of Happiness"

JEFFERSON CITY - Dozens of mid-Missourians gathered Saturday afternoon to celebrate the International Day of Happiness.

The organization Live Happy hosted the #HappyActs campaign for the past three years, but this was the first year the event was held in Jefferson City.

"It's been really eye opening and makes me happy to know that there are many people in Jefferson City that really care about making other people happy," said Desma Lynn Hoyle, a Live Happy Ambassador.

Organizers built what they call the "wall of happiness" so visitors can share what positive things they pledge to do to brighten someone's day. Every #HappyAct that was pledged was matched with a one-dollar donation to the Big Brothers Big Sisters Organization.

Hoyle said it didn't take long for people to start acting on their pledges.

"The first person that came by our wall this morning said he was going to buy a coffee for somebody," she said. "Later on my daughters went for a walk here in town and sure enough they saw him buying coffee for complete strangers."

One Live Happy volunteer said this event was more than just helping people smile.

"It's fun to spread happiness, but it's even better to give to the people that give to the kids."

Hoyle said their team already raised a hundred dollars and hopes to raise more.

The History of the International Day of Happiness: March 20

International Day of Happiness (IDOH) was created in 2013 after the UN adopted the philosophy of Bhutan's 2012 resolution of Gross Domestic Happiness.

Live Happy partnered with the UN to extend the movement with their goal being the creation of the IDOH making the world a better place.

Hoyle said Live Happy hopes to spread awareness about the "wall of happiness" so the event will be even bigger next year.