Dozens Join in New Search for Missing Missouri Trooper

BIG LAKE (AP) -- More than 80 people have taken part in a "hand-in-hand" search for the body of a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper who disappeared amid flooding in early August.



Trooper Fred Guthrie Jr. was declared dead in September.



The St. Joseph News-Press reports the searchers combed farm fields Wednesday south of the village of Big Lake in northwest Missouri.



Guthrie was performing flood duty in the area when he and his dog, Reed, disappeared Aug. 1. The dog's remains were found the next day.



Patrol Sgt. Sheldon Lyon says the search for Guthrie's body was scheduled for Wednesday only, but more searches could happen later.



A funeral and memorial service for the trooper were held earlier this month.