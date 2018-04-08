Dozens of Trips Charged to School District

MOLINE ACRES (AP) - The Riverview Gardens public school district spent about $1.7 million on travel costs over four years. A St. Louis Post-Dispatch analysis says that's more than districts double its size. The newspaper found that since 2003, Riverview has sent almost 600 teachers, administrators and board members on more than 100 trips. They went everywhere from Lake of the Ozarks to Cape Town, South Africa. The district superintendent, Henry Williams, was indicted by a St. Louis County grand jury last month for allegedly stealing $100,000 from the suburban district. The school board removed him in March. The Associated Press could not locate a listed number for Williams to seek comment.