Dozens Take Steps to Multiple Sclerosis Cure

COLUMBIA - Dozens gathered at Stephens Lake Park on Saturday for Walk MS, the signature fundraising event of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The event was free, but team members were encouraged to raise a minimum of $125. Those in attendance participated in a walk, listened and danced to music.

Cindy Wilson lives with multiple sclerosis and was overwhelmed with all the support.

"The support I get from my team, and the donations people made, it touches my heart. I'm honored," said Wilson.

Last year, the Gateway Area Chapter raised $814,568. Mid-Missouri will host a walk in Moberly on April 21 and in Jefferson City on May 11.