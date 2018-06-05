Dozier homers for Twins in 6-6 tie with Cardinals

FORT MYERS, Florida (AP) - Brian Dozier hit his second home run of the spring, a two-run shot off Carlos Martinez in the third inning, and the Minnesota Twins and the St. Louis Cardinals played to a 6-6, nine-inning tie Sunday.

With a strong contingent of Cardinals fans making the drive across the state, Martinez left after 3 1-3 innings with a 5-0 deficit.

Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson, a former first-round pick from the University of Missouri, opened with four scoreless innings. Gibson struck out four and allowed just two hits, back-to-back singles in the third.

Randal Grichuk, who homered against the Twins on Saturday in Jupiter, got the Cardinals on the board with a two-run double off Tim Stauffer in the sixth. The Cardinals rallied to tie the game on Dean Anna's sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Stauffer struggled for the third straight time this spring. In 2 1-3 innings, he allowed four earned runs on six hits.