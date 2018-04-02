Drake Houdashelt earns title at NCAA Wrestling Championships

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Ohio State clinched its first NCAA wrestling title before the final round began.

The Buckeyes had 94 points and a 10-point lead over Iowa with an event-high three competitors remaining after lower places were decided earlier Saturday. Iowa had one competitor remaining and could earn no more than six points. Missouri finished in fourth place with 73.5 points, the best team finish for Mizzou since 2006-07.

In the final session on Saturday, redshirt senior Drake Houdashelt grabbed a 3-1 SV1 decision win over No. 3 David Habat to become just the fifth individual and sixth overall national champion in Mizzou wrestling history.

Houdashelt is just the third wrestler in Mizzou program history to accumulate three or more All-American honors in their careers alongside Ben and Max Askren.

The O'Fallon, Missouri native leaves Columbia as a four-time conference champion (2012 Big 12, 2013-2014-2015 Mid-American Conference), making him the only individual in Mizzou wrestling history with such accomplishment.

In session No. 5 on Satruday, redshirt senior Alan Waters earned two wins to grab third place at 125 pounds. His 136 total wins and his .907 winning percentage both rank second all-time in Mizzou history. During his time in Columbia, Waters earned two All-American honors and three conference championships.

Sophomore J'den Cox earned fifth place honors on Saturday in the 197 pounds, while sophomore Lavion Mayes and redshirt freshman Willie Miklus secured seventh place at 141 and 184 pounds.