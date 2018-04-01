Dream Factory's Holiday Party Granted Christmas Wishes

COLUMBIA - Santa paid an early visit to local children Sunday afternoon to grant some Christmas wishes. The Central Missouri Dream Factory hosted its seventh-annual holiday party at Stoney Creek Inn.

Current and past Dream Factory families enjoyed crafts, games, food and even customized gifts from Santa.

One family has been a part of the Dream Factory for six months. "I don't know if I can put it into words how great it is. It's just amazing what they can do for us, things that we could never do on our own," Jefferson City mother Andrea Fender said.

Fender said she and her family hope to help other Dream Factory families in the future. "We just want to be a part of it forever. We just feel so blessed."

The Central Missouri Dream Factory is an all-volunteer chapter of a national organization granting dreams to critically and chronically ill children ages three to 18. The Dream Factory is the only wish-granting organization to extend its care beyond those with life-threatening illnesses.

For more information on the Central Missouri Dream Factory, visit its website.