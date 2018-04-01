Drew Lock's TDs lift Team Gold over Team Black 21-0 in Spring Game

COLUMBIA — In front of a crowd of 24,473 at Faurot Field on Saturday afternoon, Mizzou’s offense, clad in gold, defeated Mizzou’s defense, wearing black, 21-0.

Team Gold threw for 218 yards, going 19-36 with three touchdowns. Team Gold also rushed for 101 yards on 32 attempts.

On the flip side, Team Black totaled 51 tackles. Seven tackles equated for 20 yards of loss and included two sacks for a loss of 10 yards.

The Offense

Sophomore QB Drew Lock threw for 134 yards, completing nine passes on 13 attempts. Two of those completions were touchdowns, giving a solid outing for the young quarterback. The pinnacle of Lock’s day included a 64-yard touchdown pass to redshirt junior WR J’Mon Moore.

Mizzou’s offensive line also performed well, holding the defense to two sacks. One sack was against Lock and another against junior QB Jack Lowary.

Team Black held Gold’s rushing game to 1.5 yards per rush, while junior RB Ish Witter ran for 45 yards on 13 attempts with a 3.3 average per attempt.

The Defense

Redshirt senior linebacker Michael Scherer led Team Black with six tackles, two of them for a loss adding up to a total loss of three yards.

Redshirt junior defensive lineman Marcell Frazier and redshirt freshman Ronnell Perkins each had four tackles, with the Team Black leaders combining for 14 of the team’s total 51 tackles.

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Rickey Hatley and redshirt sophomore Rocel McWilliams recorded the two sacks for the defense, which caused a loss of 10 yards.

Head Coach Barry Odom was impressed by the crowd that came out to support the Tigers in the Spring Game.

“They just did a great job of getting here and supporting our team,” Odom said.

Odom’s team will open the 2016 football season against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown, W. Va. on Saturday, September 3.