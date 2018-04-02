Drive-By Shooting In St. Louis County

BERKELEY (AP) - Three young men are recovering from wounds after a drive-by shooting in St. Louis County, but they're not offering any help in the police investigation. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch Web site STLtoday.com reports the shooting happened last night in Berkeley. The victims are 18, 19 and 20 years old. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening. Police believe the victims know the assailants. Still, they refuse to cooperate with the investigation.