Drive-By Shooting Kills One

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 13-year-old boy is dead and a 15-year-old girl is wounded after a drive-by shooting in north St. Louis.STLtoday, the website for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, reports that the shooting occurred Friday night. The slain boy, identified as Dale Howard, was shot outside a home. The girl was shot in the back of the leg and was hospitalized. Police say a group of several young men in a car drove by and fired shots. They then parked the car and walked back to fire more shots. Police recovered a bluish-green Oldsmobile Cutlass about a dozen blocks north of the site of the shooting that they believe was used by the gunmen.