Drive-In Movie Theater Going Digital

CADET (AP) - A rural Missouri drive-in movie theater is making the conversion to digital film thanks to a pricey new projector obtained in a national contest.

The Starlite Drive-in near Potosi was one of nine national winners in a contest sponsored by Honda. Co-owner Kevin Mercille tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that after winning the contest, the 62-year-old Starlite also purchased another digital projector, valued at $70,000, for its second screen.

The newspaper reports that drive-ins in Cuba and Moberly, as well as Belleville, Litchfield and Springfield, Illinois, have also made the conversion to digital.