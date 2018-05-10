Driver charged in crash that killed wife

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City man whose wife was killed when he crashed their car into a sign post has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The collision happened May 23 in the southern part of the city.

Prosecutors said in court documents Monday that 44-year-old Terrence Lee Aaron was speeding when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a pole in the center of a divided highway. His 43-year-old wife, Veronica Aaron, died of her injuries.

Police said a test conducted after the crash showed Aaron with a blood-alcohol level of .097.

Aaron's license was revoked in 2003. He's also charged with driving while revoked.