Driver Charged In Fatal Crash

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A 55-year-old man is being held without bond on charges in the weekend crash that killed a Russellville woman and her teenage son. Larry Welch of Russellville is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the Sunday deaths of Jean Olsen and Tobias Olsen. Troopers said Welch had a blood alcohol content of .08, the level at which a Missouri driver is considered drunk. Troopers reported a strong odor of intoxicants coming from inside Welch's pickup truck just after the vehicle crossed the center line of a highway Sunday and slammed into the Olsen car. They also said he walked unsteadily, his eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred. Welch also is facing two counts of second-degree assault related to injuries to Jean Olsen's husband and their teenage daughter.