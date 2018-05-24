Driver charged with murder after gunfight kills two

EL DORADO SPRINGS (AP) - A southwest Missouri man accused of fleeing a weekend traffic stop is charged with second-degree murder after his passenger jumped out and exchanged gunfire that left him and a deputy sheriff dead.

KYTV reports 28-year-old Joshua Brown of El Dorado Springs is accused of causing the death of Cedar County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Chism while committing another felony.

Officials say Chism tried to pull over Brown for having no headlight just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday in El Dorado Springs but the driver fled. Eventually Brown's passenger, 28-year-old William Collins of El Dorado Springs, jumped out of the car and ran.

Chism chased Collins on foot and the two fought before exchanging gunfire. The 25-year-old Chism died at a hospital, while Collins died at the scene.