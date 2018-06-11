Driver crashes into tree near Hickman High School

COLUMBIA - A driver was injured Wednesday morning after hitting a tree near Hickman High School, according to police.

The Columbia Police Department said it was dispatched at 7:55 a.m. to a one-car crash at Hickman High School, where a car was wrapped around a tree on the north side of the school.

Police blocked off one lane of eastbound Business Loop 70, which slowed traffic.

Police said the driver of the car had non life-threatening injuries.