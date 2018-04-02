Driver critically hurt in fiery downtown St. Louis crash

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The driver of a car that crashed and caught fire in downtown St. Louis is hospitalized in critical condition.

KMOV-TV reported the two-car accident happened about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Broadway and Washington. Firefighters had to cut the victim out of one of the cars.

Police said three people inside the other car ran from the scene.