Driver Dies Trying to Get Away From Police

TRUESDALE (AP) - A 27-year-old St. Charles County man is dead after crashing his pickup truck during a police chase.

The accident happened Sunday night. Authorities say Ted Fitzgerald of St. Peters lost control on a curve in Warren County and crashed through a guardrail. He was thrown from the pickup and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have not said what led to the chase involving police from Truesdale.