Driver Fleeing Police Crashes into Bar

COLUMBIA - Police said a fleeing driver crashed into the fence at the Thirsty Turtle bar around 3 a.m. Thursday while being pursued by a Columbia police officer. Police said the suspect, Kyle Hargrett, then fled the scene on foot.

The officer said he saw a white Buick run a stop sign at Tenth Street and Rogers Street. The officer then attempted to pull over Hargett near Eigth Street, but Hargrett began to pull away at a high speed.

The officer continued to follow Hargrett without his emergency lights on. He saw that Hargrett had collided with a brick wall at the Thirsty Turtle.

Police arrested Hargrett near the Charles Barber Shop on Pannell Street. CPD said Hargrett had a strong odor of intoxication and there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

Hargrett is being charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, leaving the scene of an accident, and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license.