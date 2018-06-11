Driver Gets 7 Years for Killing Marine

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Odell McKinnis Junior pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest. Prosecutors say McKinnis' car ran a stop sign and crashed into a truck driven by Marine Corporal Jesse Harden. The December 17 crash in downtown Springfield killed Harden. His family said he was preparing for a second tour of duty in Iraq. The 37-year-old McKinnis was trying to get away from Greene County deputies when he hit Harden's truck. McKinnis admitted to police he smoked crack cocaine before the crash.