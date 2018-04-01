Driver in Critical Condition After Head On Crash in Columbia

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was in critical condition at the University Hospital Monday following an accident early Saturday morning.

Crash investigator and re-constructionist officer Brian Tate of the Columbia Police Department said 35-year-old Dennis Atim was driving his pickup truck west on Broadway near Thistledown Drive when he lost control because of the snow. Tate said Atim crossed to the other side of the road and hit another vehicle head on. Columbia Fire Department rescuers had to extricate Atim from the vehicle and then took him to the University Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Tate reported 19-year-old Cody Wilson was driving the other vehicle east on Broadway. He was with 19-year-old Sara Struthers and 1-year-old John Struthers. Investigators said all three had minor injuries and rescuers took them to University Hospital for treatment.

Police reported everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts, including the child who was wearing a child restraint.

Tate said driving too fast for conditions, alcohol or drug intoxication, and/or inattention are believed to be a factor in Atim's driving. Police are still investigating the incident.