Driver in Fatal Mo. Crash Sentenced to 6 Years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Kansas City man who was speeding and driving erratically before a crash that left one woman dead was sentenced to six years in prison.

Jeffrey T. Jackson was sentenced Thursday for first-degree involuntary manslaughter and second-degree assault in the February 2012 accident that killed 33-year-old Ashlie Limbaugh of Oak Grove.

Prosecutors say Jackson was driving erratically and going more than 100 mph when he left Interstate 70 in Blue Springs and hit four vehicles. Limbaugh was the driver of one of the vehicles stopped at a traffic light when Jackson hit them.

The Kansas City Star reports Jackson told investigators that he had smoked marijuana before the accident, and a blood sample found drugs in his system.