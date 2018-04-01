Driver in KC Day Car Crash Likely Hit Wrong Pedal

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Police say a 74-year-old driver probably stomped the accelerator instead of the brake before knocking a parked car into a Kansas City day care last month.

The Kansas City Star reports that driver told police a maroon car pulled out in front of his sport utility vehicle and hit his Range Rover. The driver said he then lost control of his vehicle before knocking a parked Cadillac into the Christian Academy Child Care east of downtown. Three children were injured.

But investigators said the Range Rover bore no evidence of a crash with a car other than the Cadillac.

Investigators concluded that the primary factor in the wreck was the driver "failing to give his full time and attention to the safe operation" of his vehicle.