Driver in Serious Condition After Rollover Accident

AUDRAIN COUNTY - A man was airlifted to the hospital Monday after a single car accident left him in serious condition.

The crash occurred at 8:29 p.m. near County Road 343, just south of Route J.

Robert C. Smith, 49, suffered serious injuries when his 2005 GMC Sierra went off the left side of the road according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Smith's car hit an embankment, struck a phone box, a tree, another embankment and then a second tree.

The vehicle overturned and went back on to the roadway.

Smith, of Mexico, Missouri, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.