Driver killed in California blazes identified as Missouri man

Credit: William J Simpson / East Napa, California

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified the firefighter who was killed when the water transport truck he was driving rolled over near one of the wildfires that has devastated parts of Northern California.

The Napa County's sheriff-coroner office said Tuesday that 38-year-old Garrett Paiz of Missouri died in the crash early Monday. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection identified him as a privately contracted water-tender driver.

Paiz was the first firefighting worker to die because of the wildfires that have killed at least 41 and destroyed thousands of homes. He is also a volunteer firefighter, but he was not working in that capacity at the time of his death.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash that happened in the tiny Napa Valley community of Oakville.