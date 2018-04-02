Driver killed in car-train crash in southwest Missouri

EXETER (AP) — Authorities say a train has struck and killed a 73-year-old driver in southwest Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Sylvia Hayworth, of Washburn. She was killed Wednesday when she didn't stop before crossing a stretch of railroad tracks that intersects with a private Barry County road. The patrol says there is no signal device at the crossing.

The train was operated by the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad.