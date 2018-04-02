Driver killed in vehicle that apparently was hit by gunfire

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas City driver has been found dead inside a vehicle that apparently had been hit by gunfire.

Kansas City police said in a news release that the driver was unresponsive inside the vehicle when officers responded early Monday. The release said firefighters responded and declared the person dead at the scene.

The name of the victim wasn't immediately released. Police are urging anyone with information to call a tips hotline.