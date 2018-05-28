Driver loses control, car goes through outlet clothing store

OSAGE BEACH - A car drove through a clothing store at a popular shopping outlet on Sunday.

88-year-old Freida Alexander lost control of her car in the parking lot of the Osage Beach Outlet Marketplace, according to a news release. The vehicle went across the lot, over a curb and through the front wall of the L'eggs Hanes Bali Playtex Factory Outlet. The car continued skidding across inside until it stopped against the back wall of the store.

Nobody was injured.

Emergency personnel responding to the scene included the Osage Beach Police Department, the Osage Beach Fire Department and the Osage Beach Ambulance Service.

(Editor's note: KOMU.com has updated this story to include images of the store.)