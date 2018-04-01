Driver of Stolen Pickup Truck Killed During Chase in Platte City

PLATTE CITY (AP) - A 35-year-old man is dead and a second person is critically injured after a police chase ended with the suspect driving the wrong way on Interstate 29 and slamming head-on into another vehicle.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office says the suspect, who was killed in the collision, stole a pickup truck from a Platte County residence before leading authorities on a 45-minute, high-speed chase north of Kansas City.

The chase started near Kansas City International Airport and went east on Missouri 152 toward Liberty before returning to Platte County. The suspect crossed over into the southbound lanes of I-29 and struck a Chevrolet Suburban, whose driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, who had an outstanding warrant for robbery, died at the scene.