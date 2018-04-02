Driver Says He Will Fight Ticket for Hand Gesture

BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri driver said he is fighting a citation he received for making an obscene hand gesture toward another driver in the St. Louis suburb of Ballwin. Steven Pogue said the ticket is a violation of his right to free speech and now he's taking the case to court.

KSDK reported Pogue got the ticket on a busy Saturday in April when a driver pulled into an already jammed intersection as the light was turning red, blocking Pogue from driving when the light turned green.

Pogue made the gesture and was pulled over a few blocks later by a Ballwin police officer.

The ordinance cited for the ticket says people can't extend any part of their body outside a vehicle except the hand and arm for signaling purposes.