Driver steals truck from Columbia business and crashes in Fulton
FULTON — A possible impaired driver struck several cars and a light pole in a parking lot in Fulton Sunday.
Fulton Police arrested Travis Ray Miller of Columbia around 4 p.m.
Police said Miller was in a large roofing company truck and had veered off the roadway into the parking lot on North Bluff. Miller struck an unoccupied Jeep Grand Cherokee, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.
Police said the truck was believed to have been stolen from a business in Columbia.
Police said Miller was taken to the Callaway County Jail for driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended license.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA – The Columbia City Council met Monday night in a work session to discuss ways to improve Columbia's water... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Hundreds gathered at the first ever Japanese Spring Festival on MU’s campus Monday afternoon. Student Momoko Tamamura came... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – One local woman is reflecting on her decision to vote for President Donald Trump after some have... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The law firm representing the ex-husband of the woman who had an affair with Missouri... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Democratic Missouri state lawmaker says he won't step down despite facing backlash for repeatedly calling... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU staff members spent Monday afternoon discussing how the university could become Columbia's "employer of choice" again with... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Residents moving into the Lynn Street Cottages in Columbia not only obtain four new walls, they also receive... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Students at Rock Bridge High School will be attending prom this weekend, and for the first time ever,... More >>
in
JOPLIN - An EF-5 tornado struck the city of Joplin on May 22, 2011. The next day Jeff Neal, a... More >>
in
JOPLIN - More businesses, new schools and new homes- one drive through Joplin reveals a clear transformation from devastation to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Lawmakers in Missouri added a $3 million dollar line to the Attorney General’s budget for sexual assault... More >>
in
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Latest on shooting at Tennessee restaurant that left four dead (all times local):... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - When it comes to losing weight, many of us start with looking at our diet. Are we eating... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens say they will seek to disqualify prosecutors in the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Only one week old, Molly was outside in the snow and sleet. She was found in a... More >>
in
SEDALIA (AP) — A former volunteer at a small Missouri museum has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars' worth... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -Bullets hit a Columbia residence early Sunday morning while five people were inside. It happened just after 4... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has turned down an appeal from a man who committed robbery and other... More >>
in