Driver suspended after child spends day on bus
UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) — A suburban St. Louis school bus driver has been suspended after a 6-year-old fell asleep in the morning and then wasn't found until he failed to return home after classed ended for the day.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the search for the child began when his mother told police the boy had not arrived home from school about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. School officials say the boy was found safe eight hours later at the bus terminal. The boy was a first-grader at Flynn Park Elementary in the University City School District.
The district said in a statement that Missouri Central School Bus Co. notified school officials that the driver has been suspended. The district has asked that the driver not be returned to the district.
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: