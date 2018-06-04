Driver Wanted After Fleeing Car Crash Scene

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is wanted by Boone County Sheriff Deputies after fleeing the scene of a car accident on Tuesday night.

Derrell Lewis left the scene of a roll-over car accident which ejected a female passenger. The female was transported to a local hospital for her injuries, as well as two other passengers.

The accident occured around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday night in the 2600 Block of Oakland Church Road.

Deputies say the 24-year-old driver fled the scene of the accident before emergency crews got there. Lewis is wanted for leaving the scene, driving without a license and two counts of child endangerment, since two minors were in the car at the time of the accident.