Drivers complain road paint is hard to see in rainy weather

COLUMBIA - With a record amount of rain already in October, some are complaining that road markings are hard to see when it is raining.

"Paris road... it is extremely hard to see when it's rainy conditions," said Columbia driver Frank Classens. "A lot of the streets that need road construction done also need paint stripes."

The paint that the city uses is the same as MoDOT. It is a mixture of paint and glass beads. The glass beads help reflect light off of the street.

"We typically apply the paint and retro reflective glass beads in the spring and then again in the fall," said Steven Sapp with Columbia Public Works. "We completed a fair amount of the fall paint work."

Mike Schupp, the Central Area Engineer for MoDOT, says they have been using the same paint for about 25 years and are not looking to change it.

Providence road, when it was resurfaced was one of the trouble spots Classens talked about. He said before it was redone and when it was first completed, it was hard to drive on. But now that they have but a fresh coat of the paint and bead mixture he says it's great.

Sapp says the city tries to get lines down as fast as possible.

"As far as roads which are overlayed or have chip seal treatment, we try to get the new lines down generally within 30 days," said Sapp. "During the interim periods we use the temporary reflective tabs."

Sapp says the biggest problem with painting this time of year is the weather. If it rains, they cannot paint.