Drivers License Delays

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - State officials are asking Missourians not to wait until the last minute to renew their driver's licenses or get new ones. Delays associated with a national computer database are adding hours or days to license renewals across the country and in Canada. The National Driver Registry tracks people who have had their licenses revoked or suspended or have been convicted of serious traffic violations, such as DUIs. Problem drivers could have their licenses denied. In the last three years, the number of annual transactions running through the registry has doubled to 80 million, straining the system. Until the problem is fixed, the Missouri Department of Revenue is asking drivers to allow additional time for license applications as they may not be immediately processed.