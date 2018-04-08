Drivers Licenses

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are opposing new federal standards for driver's licenses. A resolution passed today says the Real ID Act infringes on civil rights and liberties by setting federal standards for driver's licenses. The federal law would require states to verify that driver's license applicants are US citizens and issue identification cards that meet federal standards. Residents from states that do not comply might not be allowed to fly in airplanes or enter federal buildings. The Real ID Act was enacted after federal officials learned that some of the people involved in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack had legitimate driver's licenses. The Missouri resolution does not have the force of law.