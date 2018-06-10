Driving Away Seasonal Stress

Terry Edler watched his grandsons hit balls at Perche Creek Golf Club. He said that's a lot less hectic than shopping.

"It's just not my cup of tea, waiting in line, getting up at 4 o'clock in the morning," he said.

Other golfers, like Kiyeop Lee, did both.

"Before noon, I came shopping with my wife," said Lee. "And in the afternoon, I practice golf."

Many said the "above par" weather just called out for golf.

"It's a beautiful day. I don't get to play golf enough," Tara Jacobsen explained. "It's the end of November and it's 65 degrees outside. Why be inside? No amount of money, to me, is worth fighting those crowds."

The warm weather also helped "drive" golf business.

"It's getting a little Indian Summer out there, so I think golf's on their mind," said Brady Hames of Poe's Golf Shop. "I think we've had a lot of people playing here recently in the last couple of days, so I think it's on their mind. So people are starting to put on Santa's list what they want for next year."