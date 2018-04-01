Driving School Owner Accused of Bribery

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The owner of a St. Louis driving school pleads not guilty to charges he bribed a state examiner so students could get licenses without being tested. A federal indictment accuses 49-year-old Adil Alagic of paying thousands of dollars to examiner Daniel Sumner from October 1999 to May 2002. The payments ranged from $200 to $600. Sumner is accused of preparing false paperwork to make it appear that qualifications were met. He was not charged in the case, but officials did not explain why. The indictment says a driver listed only as "A.R." got a commercial drivers license in April 2002 without taking any tests or demonstrating any skill. In Springfield last month, a federal grand jury indictment accused the operators of two trucking schools of helping unqualified Somalian and Bosnian immigrants fraudulently obtain commercial driver's licenses.